McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Weymouth, MA
More Obituaries for David Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Sullivan


1935 - 2019
David M. Sullivan Obituary
David M. Sullivan, of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died July 7, 2019. Son of the late Michael and Ethel (Cook) Sullivan. Beloved husband of Mildred G. (Foley) Sullivan. Loving father of Michael D. Sullivan and his wife, Gayle, of Freetown, Paul E. Sullivan and his wife, Helen, of Northborough, and Brian J. Sullivan and his wife, Monique, of Topsham, Maine; Papa to Matthew, Amy, and James (J.P.) and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Ethel Colbert, Robert, Arthur, Ned, Jack and Paul. Born April 5, 1935, David was a graduate of Dorchester High School and served four years in the U.S. Air Force. His distinguished career included 33 years with Exxon Corporation in Everett, Mass., working as a Lab Technician, followed by 8 years at Mass. Highway. In retirement, he volunteered at the South Shore Hospital, making many friends. David most enjoyed his time with family, from cooking on the backyard grill and playing golf with his sons, to the numerous holiday get-togethers and vacation trips to New Hampshire and Disneyworld. In his early years, he was also an excellent ballroom dancer. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, July 13, from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), followed by his funeral Mass at St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Albert the Great Church Parish Office, 234 Pleasant Street, South Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 10 to July 17, 2019
