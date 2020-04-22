|
|
David W. Villanova, lifelong resident of Weymouth transcended into his next life on April 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. David was the beloved son of the late Antonio and Elizabeth Villanova. He attended Weymouth North High School and continued his education at UMass Boston. David was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era. He worked for many years for various businesses as a retail manager. Among many things, David was a golf enthusiast, a connoisseur of apple pies, a baby whisperer and most importantly, a beagle mastermind. You may have seen him walking his beloved beagle Bella Rose around Fairmount Cemetery on nice sunny days. Bella was the apple of his eye and rumor has it, his favorite child. Those who were near and dear to David knew him as Dede. He was known to be warm, kind-hearted, quick witted and one-of-a-kind. He was truly a unique soul with a gregarious larger-than-life personality and there will never be another character like him in this world. He is survived by his sons, David W. Villanova, Jr. of Dorchester and Daniel J. Villanova and his wife Maria of New York; his siblings, Joanne Rogan, Patricia Morris, An-thony Villanova, Thomas Villanova and Susan Villanova. David also had many nieces and nephews, including Lindsey Villanova. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with David's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. A Celebration of Life service shall be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the David Villanova Memorial Fund Scholarship by visiting www. gofundme.com/f/david-villanova-memorial-fund-scholarship. All proceeds will be granted to a student athlete at Weymouth High School pursuing collegiate sports at a 4 year college.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020