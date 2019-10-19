|
Debbie-Ann Meskimen-Ferretti of Virginia Beach, Va., died on October 12, 2019, with her loving and beloved son Matthew Meskimen by her side. She was big-hearted, spirited, warm, independent, an excellent cook, and loved to dance. Dee was born, raised, educated, and spent most of her life in Weymouth. While raising Matthew, she worked at Raytheon in Quincy, where she was active in the union and charitable drives. At Sacred Heart, her home parish, she served as a eucharistic minister and a CCD catechist. Even while pursuing her degree at the University of Massachusetts, Boston (2013), Dee made time to work and volunteer with low-income families, the homeless, those with drug and alcohol dependencies, at Sancta Maria House, and with the Boston Food Bank. In 2017, Dee moved to Virginia Beach to be closer to her son, daughter-in-law Valerie, and granddaughter Alanis Reynoso. Wife of the late Robert J. Ferretti, Dee was also predeceased by her parents, Gail V. Meskimen and Marguerite Meskimen Best, her brothers Allen J. and Bruce C. Meskimen, nephew Joshua L. Rand, and brother-in-law Edward M. Scanlon. In addition to Matthew, Valerie and Alanis, she leaves her sisters, Maureen E. Meskimen, Sandi J. Meskimen, and Dawn M. Shanahan, brother-in-law Brian A. Shanahan, nephews Ian and Aaron R. Meskimen, Nathan A. Rand, and Jarrod B. and Derek C. Shanahan, niece Nicole R. Benoit, great-nephews Patrick C. Benoit and Fergus A. and Wolfgang T. Rand, and many other relatives and friends. Calling hours are at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street, South Weymouth (Rte. 18 opposite South Shore Hospital), on Monday, October 21, from 4-8 p.m. On Tuesday, October 22, relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. prior to a Mass of Christian burial at Sacred Heart Church at 72 Washington Street in Weymouth Landing at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Village Cemetery, 339 Washington Street, Weymouth. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Sancta Maria House, 11 Waltham Street, Boston, MA 02118. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019