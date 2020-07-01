Debra A. (Cirone) D'Andrea of Weymouth departed quietly and peacefully on June 25, 2020. She was born June 12, 1962, in Higham, to Jerry and the late Anoinette "Netta" Cirone. Debbie had a profound love for cooking no matter the occasion. From her chocolate turtles at Christmas, to her hearty Italian meals every Sunday. Debbie was the happiest when surrounded by loved ones and she especially enjoyed quality time with her granddaughters. She will be remembered as a kind, selfless and outgoing woman. Debbie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and for that she will be deeply missed. Debbie was the devoted mother of Nicole D'Andrea, Stephanie D'Andrea and Bobby D'Andrea; former wife of Robert D'Andrea; a cherished Nana to Elizabeth and Madalyne; a loving sister to Donald Cirone and Mark Cirone. She leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Weymouth. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis Xavier Parish, 234 Pleasant Street, Weymouth. The burial will follow at the St. Paul's Cemetery, 114 Hersey St., Hingham. The family would like to thank everyone for their words of encouragement, kindness, visits and calls given to them during this difficult time. If you are unable to gather with Debra's family at this time, the family encourages you to offer support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.