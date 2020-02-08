Home

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Crossroads Worship Center
241 Broad St.
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Denise A. Hudson, age 58, entered into eternal life on February 6, 2020, after a long illness. Denise was born and raised in Everett and lived in Weymouth for many years. Mrs. Hudson graduated from Quincy College School of Nursing and was a registered nurse at Boston Medical Center. Devoted mother of Christopher W. Hudson of Weymouth. Beloved sister of William E. Hudson III of Weymouth, Pamela (Hudson) Kearney, Steven Hudson and his wife Hope of Weymouth. Funeral service at Crossroads Worship Center, 241 Broad St. Weymouth on Tuesday, February 11, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Monday at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Burial in Fairmont Cemetery, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020
