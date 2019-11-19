|
|
Dennis E. Sullivan Jr., passed away in Las Vegas Nov. 9, 2019, this Red Sox fan has come to rest. Dennis, aka "Sully" was born July 17, 1936, in Boston, and resided in Las Vegas, Nev., where he and his love Jeannie had moved to retire and enjoy watching their grandchildren grow up for the past 14 years. Dennis and his family lived in Weymouth, Mass., where he owned a home for over 35 years. Sully was proud to be called a kid from Roxbury, Mass., where he was once an altar boy. He served his country proudly in 2 armed forces, the Air Force and Navy for 4 years in each branch. His humor and kind heart will be missed forever. Dennis was the son of the late Dorothy J. (Lesser) and Dennis Sullivan, Sr. Dennis was the beloved to the late Jean (Clifford) Rausch for 42 years. He is survived by his stepson Arthur "Sonny" Rupkey of Daytona Beach, FL., son-in-law and stepdaughter Carolyn and William Jenkins, along with their three sons, Keegan, Nick, and Frank Jenkins of Las Vegas, NV., also stepdaughter the late Linda Reilly of Chelsea, Mass., his sisters Gloria J Cleary of Weymouth, Mass., and the late Beverly A. Hegarty of Manchester, NH., his brothers John R. and his wife Mary Sullivan of Winthrop, Mass., Robert and wife Jean Sullivan of South Boston, also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, one special mention to his granddaughter Jean Johnson of South Boston. He will be missed by numerous friends, neighbors, and former coworkers from AT&T, where he worked for over 30 years. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m in the funeral home. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019