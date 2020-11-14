1/1
Diane McLaughlin
Diane (MacMillan) McLaughlin passed away at South Shore Hospital on November 10, 2020. Diane was born in Boston, to the late Daniel and Dolores MacMillan. She graduated from Dedham High School and went on to nursing school where she found her passion for caring for others in their time of need. Diane was a dedicated nurse and worked most recently at Pope Nursing Home in Weymouth. Family meant everything to Diane. She spent her life ensuring that her family was always cared for and loved every minute she spent with her grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late Steven McLaughlin. Loving mother of Danielle Coughlin and her husband Shawn, Nicole McLaughlin, and Steven McLaughlin Jr. and his girlfriend Katie O'Brien all of Weymouth. She was the adoring Nana of Olivia, Shawn, and Savannah Coughlin. Diane is also survived by her siblings Daniel MacMillan and his wife Susan of Weymouth, Donna Johnson of Mansfield, and Lori O'Leary of Weymouth. She was the daughter-in-law of Gisele McLaughlin of Milford. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visitation on Tuesday from 9-10 at Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington Street, Braintree. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings. Due to COVID-19. The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations be made in Diane's memory to Advocates Inc.,1189 North Main Street R., Randolph, MA 02368.

Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
