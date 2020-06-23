Donald E. Gillis
Donald E. Gillis, of Weymouth, died June 18, 2020. Donald received his Associates degree from Newbury College. He worked for the telephone company for many years as a central office technician. Donald was a hard worker and was known for fixing just about everything. He enjoyed gardening and spending time in his yard. Donald was a golf and bowling enthusiast. He had a wonderful sense of humor. His main passion in life was his family and spending time with those he loved. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Beloved husband of 56 years to Marilyn Gillis (Murphy) of Weymouth. Loving mother of Edward Gillis of CA, Noreen MacDonald and her husband Kevin of Weymouth, Michael Gillis of Weymouth and Peter Gillis and his wife Kim of ME. Devoted grandfather, affectionately known as Oompa to Lilian, Madeline, Patrick and Erin. Caring brother of Margaret Harrison and her husband Albert of Foxboro, Joseph Gillis and his wife Carol of Hanson, Theresa Sheehan and her husband Dennis of West Roxbury, and the late Raymond Gillis, late Patricia Pitella, late John Gillis and the late Mary Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 3 -7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Burial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald may be made to a charity of your choice. See www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045 for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
