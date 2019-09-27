|
Donald F. Hall, of Weymouth, died September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alice Hall (Naughton). Loving father of Donald F. Hall Jr. and his wife Karen of Weymouth and Brian M. Hall of West Barnstable. Devoted Grampa of Jonathan Hall and his wife Kristen, Jennifer Theocles and her husband Theo and Natalie Hall. Cherished great Grampa of Allison Hall, Gavin Hall and Georgie Theocles. Caring brother of Virginia Poeschl and the late Barbara Ormond and Douglas Hall. Adored long time companion of Mary Lou Case. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donald was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked for Draper Labs for over 38 years and was involved in the Polaris, Apollo and Space Shuttle Program. Most recently Donald dedicated his time and participated in the 50th anniversary for the Apollo Space program. He was a man of fabrication who could fix just about anything. In his earlier years, Donald enjoyed making metal detectors for treasure hunting. He was a active member at the Weymouth Club and used that time to socialize as well as to stay active. Donald's main passion in life was his family whom he always found the time to make memories with. He will be remembered for his kind, gentle and genuine personality. Donald will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald may be made to a . See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019