Donald J. "Bud" Diamond Jr., age 62, of Weymouth passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with family by his side. Bud was born in Boston and lived there for some of his childhood before moving to Weymouth and graduating Weymouth High class of 1976. After high school he immediately joined the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Tripoli for four years. While still in the Navy, Bud married his high school sweetheart Mary, and they spent the first two years of their marriage in San Diego before eventually settling in Weymouth. Bud retired as a truck driver in 2016 and was an avid Boston sports fan. Bud was known to have the kindest soul. Bud was predeceased by his beloved wife of 40 years, Mary (Bainter) Diamond. He is survived by his children, Julie Dietenhofer and her husband Scott of Holbrook and Matthew Diamond and his girlfriend Laura Harrington of Weymouth, and his grandchildren, Jenna, Jason, and Rose. Bud was also the brother of Lee Thornton of Weymouth, Paul Diamond of Halifax, Lisa Best of Taunton, and the late Kathy and Nancy. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Bud on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in memory of Bud may be made to Weymouth Veterans Fund, 182 Green St., Weymouth, MA 02191. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com for directions or to leave a message for the family.

