1/1
Donald L. Petersen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald LaForrest Petersen, 70, of Lincoln, RI, passed away on July 25, 2020, at his sons home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his four children Nicole (Petersen) Lavoie and husband Tom, Kenneth Petersen and wife Kristen, Angie LaBonte and Chris Mallette. Don is the grandfather of Zachary, Nickolas and Layla Lavoie, Molly Kucinski and Maddox Petersen and Caiden Bailey. He is the brother of Robert Petersen, Carol Petersen, the late David Petersen, Cathy (Petersen) Poston and Cheryl (Petersen) Dolson. He is an uncle to Amy Drouet, Jennifer Truong, Mark and the late John Petersen, Charles, David and Rachel Poston and a great uncle to Kaylee and Cassidy Truong and Dylan and Logan Drouet. He is the Cat Dad of Max and Milo who have settled into their new home with Dons family. Mr. Petersen was born and raised in Weymouth, and was the son of the late Rachel (Hayden) Petersen and Egon Ken Petersen. He graduated from Weymouth High School in 1968 and lived his life in various areas of New England, including Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island. He found peace in nature whether it was gardening, walking, sitting by the beach or through meditation. In a world where you can be anything... Be Kind. Memorial service will be held graveside at Lakeview Cemetery at 355 Pond Street, S. Weymouth, on Saturday, August 8 at 11 a.m. The family requests that you come as you are and encourages Patriots, Red Sox, cat and/or kindness attire to honor Don. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dons memory to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, (https://woonsocketcatsanctuary.weebly.com) or John D.L. Petersen Memorial Fund, Peace Corps, 1111 20th Street NW, Washington, DC 20526. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located in Weymouth. Please visit www. CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved