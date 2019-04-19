Home

Donata DiTocco Obituary
Donata Tina (DAgostino) DiTocco of Weymouth, died April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rosario J. DiTocco. Loving mother of Camille A. Peterson and her husband, Lance, of Weymouth and Russell J. DiTocco and his wife, Annette, of Delray Beach, Fla.. Sister of Anna Muend of Jackson, NJ, and the late Carmela Spano, Angela Esposito, Marie Churchey, and Pasquale DAgostino. Grandmother of Keith and Scott Peterson, Mark DiTocco and Danielle McGrath. Great-grandmother of Devlin, Mason, Logan, Crystal and Gabriella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Josephs Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hancock Park Activities Dept, 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019
