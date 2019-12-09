|
|
Donna L. (Kaukola) Larson, of Weymouth, died December 6, 2019. Born in Quincy, Donna was a 1964 graduate of Quincy High School. Donna worked for many years as a secretary for her father's company, Marty Oil in West Quincy. She then was co-owner with her husband at East Weymouth Bowl-A-Wey as well as Hanover Bowladrome. She enjoyed watching Hallmark and Horror movies, enjoyed walking 8 miles every day, dancing, cooking, and most important in her life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Beloved mother of Tammi Larson and her boyfriend, Bob Flynn, of Holbrook and the late Wendy Grenon. Mother in law of Jack Grenon of Weymouth. Loyal friend to JL Hayes of Weymouth and Sami Lopata of Weymouth. Also survived by her dogs, Marty and Rufus, her grand dogs, Lily and Pixel and her grand cats, Luna, Milo, and Max, her grandchildren, Matt, Katie, and Baylee Grenon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Memorial donations may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 101 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019