Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Larson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna L. Larson Obituary
Donna L. (Kaukola) Larson, of Weymouth, died December 6, 2019. Born in Quincy, Donna was a 1964 graduate of Quincy High School. Donna worked for many years as a secretary for her father's company, Marty Oil in West Quincy. She then was co-owner with her husband at East Weymouth Bowl-A-Wey as well as Hanover Bowladrome. She enjoyed watching Hallmark and Horror movies, enjoyed walking 8 miles every day, dancing, cooking, and most important in her life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Beloved mother of Tammi Larson and her boyfriend, Bob Flynn, of Holbrook and the late Wendy Grenon. Mother in law of Jack Grenon of Weymouth. Loyal friend to JL Hayes of Weymouth and Sami Lopata of Weymouth. Also survived by her dogs, Marty and Rufus, her grand dogs, Lily and Pixel and her grand cats, Luna, Milo, and Max, her grandchildren, Matt, Katie, and Baylee Grenon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Memorial donations may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 101 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -