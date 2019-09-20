Home

Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Mount Wollaston Cemetery
20 Sea St
Quincy, MA
View Map
Doris M. Hardie


1931 - 2019
Doris M. Hardie Obituary
Doris M. Hardie, 88, of Quincy, passed away September 18, 2019. Daughter of the late Arthur and Maryjane Lindvall, she was the beloved wife of the late James Hardie; cherished mother of John Hardie, Donna McKenzie and her husband Francis and Debra Bolton and her husband Jeffrey; niece of the late Annie Bird Pope; cherished grandmother of William, Heather, Michelle and Doris. Doris was a kind and caring friend, mother and grandmother. She worked as a bookkeeper at Quincy Oil and Grossman's before marrying her husband, the late James B. Hardie of Quincy. She enjoyed square dancing with Jimmy, music, sewing and knitting, and most of all just talking and laughing with the people she loved. She was a member of the Quincy chapter of the Eastern Star for many years and served as Worthy Matron four times. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Monday, September 23, at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea St., in Quincy. A visiting hour will be held prior to the graveside from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., in Quincy. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019
