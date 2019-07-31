|
Dorothy A. (Wade) Miles, of Weymouth, died after a long hard battle with cancer on July 28, 2019 at the age of 71. Dottie grew up in South Boston, raised her family in Quincy and later moved to Weymouth. She worked for Stop & Shop in their corporate offices for many years. An avid Boston sports fan, Dottie had a special place in her heart for the Red Sox. She was a major fan. She enjoyed her family's annual vacation to White Horse Beach. Most of all, Dorothy devoted her life to her family and lived for her grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of 52 years to William J. Miles, Jr. Loving mother of Melissa Lombardo and husband Michael; and Tara Wardwell and husband James, all of Hanover. Daughter of the late Dorothy A. (Greene) Wade and George M. Wade Sr. Loving sister of Beverly Ahearn of Quincy, Lorraine Davidson and husband Harry of Bourne and the late George M. Wade, Jr. Proud "Nana" of Miles, Hayley, Hunter, Brady, Gaven and Colt. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, Aug 2, from 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home,, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital) followed by a service at 7:30 p.m. Donations in memory of Dottie may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019