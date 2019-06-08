Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy A. Wilson Obituary
Dorothy A. Wilson of Weymouth passed away on June 5, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born and raised in Charlestown and was a lifelong resident of Weymouth. A proud graduate of Boston Girls High School in 1944, she was a lifelong fan of all the Boston sport teams especially the Bruins. Dorothy is the beloved mother of John G. Wilson of Norwell, Stephen J. Wilson of Weymouth and Edward N. Wilson of Fla., Colleen A. Wilson of Abington, Ann M. Hobbs of Fla., and Patricia M. Wilson of Fla. She also leaves her sister, Cecelia Hunt of Weymouth; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, John C. Wilson, and her brothers, Neil, James and Daniel Leonard, and her sister, Margaret Kelly. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Dorothy on Thursday, June 13, from 4-8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) S. Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather at the funeral home for a celebration of Dorothy's life on Friday at 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass which will take place at the Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory Dorothy A. Wilson to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 12284. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Weymouth News from June 8 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Download Now