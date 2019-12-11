|
Dorothy E. (Brugge) Maus, 66, of Alton, N.H., and Green Valley, Ariz., formerly of Quincy, Mass., passed away December 6, 2019. Devoted wife of Kevin J. Maus, she was the loving sister of Donna Whitcomb of Weymouth, Mass.; sister-in-law of Linda Williams and her husband Paul of Holbrook, Mass., and Susan Maus of Wolfeboro, N.H. She will be sorely missed by her 9 nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she cherished and loved. She was predeceased by her mother, Isabel Brugge, her grandparents, Ellen and William Stevens, and her aunt and uncle, Dorothy and Owen Eaton. Dorothy worked at Lexington Insurance Co., before accepting a position with a small startup assurance company, Allied World Assurance, in Bermuda. She was a past Worthy Advisor of Wollaston Assembly 10, Rainbow for Girls. She was a 1972 graduate of Quincy High School, where she was co-captain of the Baton Squad. She was active in various activities at Christ Church in Quincy, including being a member of the choir, EYC, a Sunday school teacher and she also assisted in running the Christmas fairs. She was a member of the Board of the Winthrop Historical Society, and was a driver for the Caregivers of Southern Carroll County. Besides spending time with her family, Dorothy's passion was traveling, she made it to 6 of the 7 continents. Visiting hours Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m. in St. Chrysostom Church, 1 Linden St. (corner of Hancock and Linden Streets), Quincy. Burial to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, West St., Braintree, Mass.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington DC, 20077, or Caregivers of Southern Carroll County, 209 North Main St., Wolfeboro, NH 03890. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019