Dorothy "Dot" Kohler, 89, of South Weymouth, passed away peacefully at home from Lewey Body Dementia on April 23, 2020 just 10 days after her son Gary passed away from Frontotemporal Dementia. Beloved wife of the late William Kohler. Loving mother of Warren Kohler and his wife Felicia of St. Petersburg, Fla., Gary Kohler and his wife Melody of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Glen Kohler and his wife Ann of Cape Coral, Fla., Mark Kohler and his wife Carole of Fort Myers, Fla., and Lee Magazu and her husband Chris of South Weymouth. Dear "Nana" of her grandchildren Rich, Chris, Ryan, Rachel, Allyson and Nolan and great grandson Porter. Also survived by her brother Edward Jaferian, her nephews Edward and Warren Jaferian, and her niece Susan Evans. Dot was born in Boston to the late Vahram and Maritza (Vartigian) Jaferian and grew up in Jamaica Plain. She graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School for Girls and Kathleen Dell School. Dot married her husband Bill in 1953. After moving to Weymouth in 1964, she became a member of the still active Weymouth Newcomers Club where she met many of her dear friends, served as president, and held other positions of office. Dot worked as a secretary for over 20 years for the school lunch program in the Weymouth Public Schools before retiring in 2000. She enjoyed the beach, candlepin bowling which she pursued until she was 86, playing bingo, traveling, and camping at Ferings Pond and in Wells, Maine. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Her love, sense of humor, and easy going spirit will be sadly missed by her family and friends. In light of the current world events, her family will be sharing in a private service. They plan to celebrate her life all together at a later date. Traditionally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Dot's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800- keohane to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Greater Boston, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge MA 02138.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020