Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Fitzgerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Fitzgerald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Fitzgerald Obituary
Dorothy M. "Dottie" (Bryant) Fitzgerald, of Weymouth, 86, passed away with her family by her side on June 27, 2019. Dottie grew up in South Boston and graduated in 1949 from South Boston High School. Dottie was a Supervisor for New England Telephone Company. She was an avid Patriots fan who was a season ticket holder for over 40 years. Dottie enjoyed her Monday night Bingo and weekly Saturday night gatherings with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Fitzgerald. Loving mother of Stephen J. Fitzgerald and his wife Jeanne of Adams, Judith A. Corbett and her husband Joseph of Weymouth, John K. Fitzgerald and his wife Mary of Bridgewater, Linda M. Garner and her husband John of Weymouth, Susan M. Hanifan and her husband Sean of Weymouth, Kerin R. McGonagle of Braintree and the late Michael E. Fitzgerald. Dear sister of George Bryant of Norwood, Ruthie Bryant of Weymouth, Edward Bryant of Beverly and the late James Bryant. Cherished Grammie of Andre, Laura, Joseph, Lindsay, Michael, Christopher, John, SarahAnn, Michael, Matthew, Olivia, Kelsey, Julia, Leah and Cailyn and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, July 5, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In memory of Dottie, please consider a donation to: Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr, Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from July 1 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now