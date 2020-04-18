|
|
Dorothy P. (Kastle) Coulsey, of Natick, formerly of Weymouth, died April 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Coulsey, Sr. Loving mother of Nancy E. Hamnett and her husband John, of Natick; and Donald E. Coulsey, Jr. and his wife Carolyn, of Leesburg, FL. Cherished Nana of John Hamnett and his wife Erin of Boston; Thomas Hamnett and his wife Eunji, of Bellevue, WA; Donald Hamnett of Natick; Julie Coulsey of Jacksonville, NC; and Robert Coulsey of Johnson City, TN. Sister-in-law to Richard Coulsey of Duxbury and his wife Pat. Also survived by 3 great-grandsons. A native of South Boston, Dorothy attended Gate of Heaven H.S. followed by finishing school. Dorothy will be remembered for her gentle manner, generous acts, quick wit, easy smile, and the love she shared with her friends and family - especially her grandchildren. She and her late husband Donald lived life to the fullest, particularly finding joy in both Irish folk and square dancing. As foster parents, they also provided love and nurture to children in need. Traditionally, the funeral would be an opportunity for family and friends to gather in support of one another. However, given todays unusual health concerns, the burial service will be private. While we cannot gather together, friends may share a special memory or message by visiting www.Keohane.com. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020