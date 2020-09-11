Douglas Freeman Brown, Jr., 78, formerly of Weymouth and Braintree, passed away on September 4, at home in Hudson, FL. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Douglas F (Sr.) and Beatrice (Haas) Brown of Weymouth. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for 25 years at General Dynamics Shipyard in Quincy. Doug was one of the last employees to exit when they closed in 1986. After moving to FL, he held several positions including maintenance and housekeeping at Innisbrook Golf Course. Douglas is survived by his sister, Linda (Brown) Ford, her husband Jerry Ford of Weymouth and their children Jerry Jr. and Michelle; his son Douglas P. Brown of NC, his partner Veronica, and his sons Patrick, Bradley and Joshua; his daughters: Deborah Gagnon of RI, her husband Scott, her sons David and Michael; Melissa Brown of Mansfield, her partner Donald, her daughters Nicole and Julianna; Meredith Brown of Hudson, FL, her partner Marc, and her daughter Steffanie. He also leaves aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, many cousins and his dogs, Lexie, Jet, Bella and Ivan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Marjorie H. (Walsh) Brown, who passed away in Hudson FL on November 4, 2018; his parents; his brother James K. Brown; and sister-in-law Joan (Burgess) Brown of Quincy. The family thanks Hernando Pasco Hospice and Melissa Lee Muise for their attentive care. A Graveside Ceremony is scheduled for November 2, at 11:00, at Grace Memorial Gardens in Hudson, FL.



