Earl D. Jenkins, age 81, of Largo, Florida and formerly of Weymouth passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 10, 2019. Born January 22, 1938 in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late John and Mildred (MacCausland) Jenkins. He was raised on Whitman's Pond in Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth High School. He is survived by his current wife, Joyce (Cheney)Jenkins of Largo, Florida and his cherished children, Charlene (Lutz) Stapleton and her husband James of Plymouth, Linda (Lutz) McDonald of East Weymouth, Gerald Lutz and his wife, Karen of Plymouth William Lutz of Boston, Susan (Jenkins) Delaney and her husband Stephen of New Durham, N.H., Judi Jenkins of Weymouth, Michael Jenkins and his wife Stacey of East Bridgewater, Earl Derek Jenkins and Stacy Jenkins of East Bridgewater, Ted Cheney and his wife Doris of Hampstead, N.H. and John Cheney and his wife Jane of Weymouth. Earl was also survived by his many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, John (Jack) Jenkins, Donald Jenkins and his son George M. Lutz. At 17 years old, he enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the USS Ticonderoga CVA-14 Aircraft Carrier while traveling throughout the world during the Korean War Era. Upon returning home to Weymouth, he met and married Catherine (Belcastro) Jenkins and they raised nine children together over the next 30 years. He attended Northeastern University and became a successful Financial and Estate Planner within the Insurance Industry for almost 50 years. He loved his career and meeting new people and worked well into his 70's. Being a Navy man, he loved the water and boats. He enjoyed spending time with his family boating, swimming and water skiing on the Atlantic Ocean, Monponsett Pond in Halifax, MA and Lake Winnipesaukee, NH, (his favorite place). He also enjoyed antique cars, playing poker and won a few tournaments in his days, some worth big money, but he mostly enjoyed just playing cards with family and friends. He liked to spend his winters down south at his home in Largo, Florida, where he also made many friends. Five years ago, he retired to Florida full time with his current wife of many years, Joyce (Cheney) Jenkins. He deeply loved and cherished his family and was a loving and supportive father. He loved being around people and he loved to laugh and was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. Earl always encouraged a "Positive Mental Attitude" and always saw "The Glass as Half Full". He will be laid to rest in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Massachusetts on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:15 am with Full Military Honors. All friends and family are welcome. Donations can be made to: Cure Alzheimers Fund, 34 Washington St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (781) 237-3800 Website: curealz.org
Published in The Weymouth News from July 29 to Aug. 5, 2019