Edith M. McGrath
Edith M. (Glynn) McGrath of Weymouth, died September 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A longtime resident of Weymouth, Edith was a devout Catholic and member of St. Francis Xavier Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister as well as at South Shore Hospital. She always put others before herself and was a longtime volunteer at both the Weymouth food pantry and Father Bill's place. Edith worked for the Weymouth Public School system for many years. She enjoyed taking long walks, especially at Nantasket beach and Castle Island. Edith's family was the center of her being and spending time with them was her main passion in life. She will be remembered as one of God's loving angels that blessed this Earth. Edith will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Gerald P. McGrath. Loving mother of Richard McGrath and his wife Sandy of Nevada, Kathleen Connell and her husband John of So. Yarmouth, Jean Russell and her late husband Larry of Plymouth, Gerald P. McGrath, Jr. and his wife Cathy of North Andover, Mary Beth Hussey and her late husband Steven of Pembroke, and current companion Bob Knoegel of Connecticut and Christine Richards and her husband Warren of Duxbury. Devoted Nana of Michael, Katrina, Matthew, Erik, Deidre, Scott, Megan, Cori, Kayla, Caitlin, Erin, Sean, Danielle, Tyler, Chloe and Sianna. Cherished great Nana of Leah, Kevin, Allie, Austin, Emma, Sophia, and Ryleigh. Caring sister of the late Frederick "Terry" Glynn. Also survived by many dear friends and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital) in South Weymouth. For the health and safety of our family and friends and due to COVID-19 restrictions Edith's funeral Mass will be private. For those who are unable to attend the services for Edith you may still offer your support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Weymouth News from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
