Edmund Michael Burke Sr. of Weymouth, died August 22, 2020. Mr. Burke was born and raised in Boston and educated in Boston schools. He served his country in World War II as a signal man in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 in Europe, Africa, and in the Middle East, and after Germany was defeated, in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatres. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5027 in Weymouth. Mr. Burke retired as VP of Sales from Patterson Wylde Steamship Agency in 1989. Prior to that, he was an Assistant Pier Superintendent and District Sales Manager for United States Lines. Edmund died at the age of 93. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Edna (McMeekin). He was the father of Steven of Texas, Denise Burke Stacy of Maine and the late Edmund Jr. Loving Grandpa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved deeply. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 9-11 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Family and friends who cannot gather at this time may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In loving memory of Edmund, please consider a donation in his name to Disabled American Veterans, 750 N Bedford St, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 or www.dav.org
.