Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Old South Union Church
Weymouth, MA
Edward C. Buckley Obituary
Edward C. Buckley, of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 20, 2019. Edward was a Weymouth Fire Lieut. for 39 years until his retirement. He was also a United States Navy veteran serving after the Korean War. In his spare time he enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him. Beloved husband of Carol A. (Stevens) Buckley. Loving father of Susan Souther and her husband, Ted, of Hingham, James Buckley of Weymouth, Linda Bohan and her husband, Peter of Hull, Elisabeth Buckley of Halifax, and Christine Long and her husband, Eric, of Marshfiled. Brother of Noreen Tilley and Patricia Hackett both of Weymouth, and the late Ralph Buckley, Marie Dwyer, Joan Salvaggio, and Ruth Hackett. Adored grandfather of 11, great-grandfather of 6, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, December 26, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, December 27, at 10 a.m. in Old South Union Church, Weymouth. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Dana Farber Cancer Center especially, Dr. Christian Corwin in Weymouth and to South Shore Hospice for their care and compassion during Ed's illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry, 25 Columbian Street, Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019
