Edward F. Bates, age 95, of Weymouth passed away on December 30, 2019 after a brief illness. Loving husband of 52 years to the late Diane R (Rolfe) of Weymouth. Beloved father of Elizabeth (Betsey) Cataldo, of Weymouth, Edward M. and Nancy Bates, of Weymouth, Barbara and Joseph Mortland of Weymouth, James and Valerie Bates of Weymouth and William and Michelle Bates, of Norton, Mass. Stepfather of Mara and Bob Carey of Rockland, Linda O'Neil and her partner David Caruso of Scituate and Daniel Hanlon of Hilton Head, S.C. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Ed was a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was a P-51 pilot, flying combat missions out of Iwo Jima where he earned seven distinguished air medals. He was honorably discharged after the war. Ed was born in Braintree, MA and shortly after he was raised in Weymouth. He graduated from Weymouth High School and attended Northeastern University. He retired from Beckwith Elevator Company after 36 years of service. Ed was a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church of Cape Cod. Funeral service will be private and he will be interned at a later date at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Arrangement by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020