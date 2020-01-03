Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Bates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward F. Bates Obituary
Edward F. Bates, age 95, of Weymouth passed away on December 30, 2019 after a brief illness. Loving husband of 52 years to the late Diane R (Rolfe) of Weymouth. Beloved father of Elizabeth (Betsey) Cataldo, of Weymouth, Edward M. and Nancy Bates, of Weymouth, Barbara and Joseph Mortland of Weymouth, James and Valerie Bates of Weymouth and William and Michelle Bates, of Norton, Mass. Stepfather of Mara and Bob Carey of Rockland, Linda O'Neil and her partner David Caruso of Scituate and Daniel Hanlon of Hilton Head, S.C. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Ed was a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was a P-51 pilot, flying combat missions out of Iwo Jima where he earned seven distinguished air medals. He was honorably discharged after the war. Ed was born in Braintree, MA and shortly after he was raised in Weymouth. He graduated from Weymouth High School and attended Northeastern University. He retired from Beckwith Elevator Company after 36 years of service. Ed was a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church of Cape Cod. Funeral service will be private and he will be interned at a later date at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Arrangement by MacKinnon Funeral Home, Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -