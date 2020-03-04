|
|
Edward J. Gage, of Kingston, formerly a longtime Weymouth resident, passed away March 2, 2020. Ed was born in Weymouth to the late Robert and Irene Gage. He attended Weymouth High School and graduated in 1973. He worked for over 30 years as a Service Splice Technician for Verizon. Ed enjoyed classic cars, listening to blues music and watching football. Loving father of Michael E. Gage and his wife Jessica Gray of Northborough, Dan R. Gage of Kingston and Brittany L. Gage of Braintree. Dear brother of Eleanor Fitgerald and her husband Edwin, Peter Gage and his wife Kerry, Ann Valcourt, Susan Werner and her husband Kent, Patty Gage and her husband Jack, Steven Gage and his wife Suzanne, Chrissy Chessia and her husband Robert and the late Irene Treanor, the late Robert B. Gage Jr. and the late James Gage. Brother in law to John Treanor, Linda Gage and Carol Gage. Former husband and friend of Anne Johnston. Ed is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, March 8, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 3 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Ed's name to The Dana Farber Cancer Center, 101 Columbian St., Weymouth, MA 02190. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020