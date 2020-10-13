Edward J. Galley Sr., age 81, passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Ed was the beloved husband of the late Donna Galley (McCambly). Ed was born and raised in Dorchester. He joined the U.S. Navy after high school at the age of 17 and served his country. After his tour in service, Ed was employed through the Local 33 roofers union as a foreman and an active member for over 60 years. Ed and his wife of 35 years settled in Weymouth, where they have lived ever since. Ed loved spending much of his free time at the gym, enjoyed boating, walking, reading and traveling. Ed loved spending time with his family, he will be truly missed. Ed was also predeceased by his former wife, Barbara Galley. He is survived by his children, Daniel Galley of Brookfield, Edward Galley Jr. and his wife Maria of Foxboro, James Galley and his wife Julie of Raynham, Susan Galley of Foxboro, John Keins and his wife Andrea of Amherst, and stepdaughters, Gail Hopkins of Weymouth, Debbie Hopkins of Braintree, and Nancy Sweezey of Weymouth. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lauren, Caitlin, Micaela, James, Cassie, Ashley, Tiarma, and Jesse, Anthony and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Ed on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) S. Weymouth. Friends will gather at 9:45 a.m. Friday morning at St. Francis Xavier Church located at 234 Pleasant St. S. Weymouth for a funeral Mass that will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com
