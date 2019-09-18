|
Edward J. Halloran, 62, of Quincy, passed away September 16, 2019. Son of Joel Halloran and the late Eleanor Halloran of N.Y. In addition to his father, he is survived by his siblings: Mark Halloran, Maureen Halloran, Cathleen McCollian, and Brendan Halloran; his children Daniel and Lorraine Halloran, and nieces Eadan, Finnuala, Chloe and Sinead. Edward was a veteran of the United States Army, 1984-94, Rank SSG, whose service included the Panama Invasion, Desert Shield and the Korean DMZ. Edward was well-loved by both family and friends for his intense loyalty and intelligent wit. He was a loving brother, father and son who cared deeply for his family, and could always be counted on to share his wisdom, humor and time to support them. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the memorial visiting hours on Sunday, September 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019