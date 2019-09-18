Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Halloran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Halloran


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Halloran Obituary
Edward J. Halloran, 62, of Quincy, passed away September 16, 2019. Son of Joel Halloran and the late Eleanor Halloran of N.Y. In addition to his father, he is survived by his siblings: Mark Halloran, Maureen Halloran, Cathleen McCollian, and Brendan Halloran; his children Daniel and Lorraine Halloran, and nieces Eadan, Finnuala, Chloe and Sinead. Edward was a veteran of the United States Army, 1984-94, Rank SSG, whose service included the Panama Invasion, Desert Shield and the Korean DMZ. Edward was well-loved by both family and friends for his intense loyalty and intelligent wit. He was a loving brother, father and son who cared deeply for his family, and could always be counted on to share his wisdom, humor and time to support them. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the memorial visiting hours on Sunday, September 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now