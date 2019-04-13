|
Edward J. McClelland, 76, of Wollaston, a respected business leader and advisor in the field of international credit, died April 11, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Eddie passed quietly at home surrounded by his loving wife and three supportive sons. Born in Boston, Ed was the only child of the late William E. and Catherine D. (Lydon) McClelland. He graduated Archbishop Williams High School class of 1960, and from Northeastern University in 1967 with a degree in Political Science. He was raised in Wollaston, and was a long time member of and Eucharistic minister with St. Anns parish, where he and his beloved wife, Ethel, also taught 8th grade CCD. Mr. McClelland was the International Credit Manager for the A.W. Chesterton manufacturing company in Stoneham for more than 28 years, and was a longtime board member and instructor with the National Association of Credit Managers, where he was also named Credit Executive of the Year in 1993, and the New England Association of Credit Executives. He later managed the credit departments for various Boston area law firms before fully retiring in 2010 to spend time with family, watch Patriots games, learn and share about WWII history, and enjoy the many international trips he and his bride took together over the years. He was the beloved and devoted husband of 52 years to Ethel (Macdonald) McClelland; loving father of Brian J. and his wife Robyn McClelland of Hudson, N.H., and Scott E. and Eric G. McClelland both of Quincy; cherished grandfather to Edwin Duguie and wife Hannah of Benton, Maine, Kaleigh Duguie of Manchester, N.H., and Tatum McClelland of Hudson, N.H.; and great-grandfather of Rowan and Paislee Duguie of Benton, Maine; dear brother-in-law of David Nelson of Martha's Vineyard and his late wife Margaret, Mary Dawson and husband Ron of Middleboro, Regina Moriarty and husband Fran of Middleboro, Paul Parlon of Walpole and his late wife Helen, Constance Macdonald of Brockton and her late husband Ralph, Anna Biron and husband Neal of Norton, Virginia Polio of Braintree and her late husband John, Clare Burns and husband Steve of Braintree and Gerard Macdonald and wife Julie of Newfield, N.Y. Visiting hours Tuesday, April 16, from 5-8 p.m. at the Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service, 650 Hancock St., Wollaston. Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. in St. Anns Church, 757 Hancock St., Wollaston. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 or to Earthen Vessels at www.evkids.org. For more information or to leave a message of condolence, please visit HamelLydon.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019