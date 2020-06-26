Edward Karaian, 93, a lifetime resident of Weymouth, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with his family by his side, including his wife of 61 years, Anna M. Karaian. Born in Weymouth, the son of Khoran and Lucy Karaian, Ed was predeceased by his twin sisters, Alice Karaian and Mary King, and sister Rose Burnett. Ed is survived by his devoted wife, Anna (Sarafian) Karaian; two sons, Edward Richard of Weymouth, James of Braintree and daughter Linda of Braintree. He also leaves behind his cousin Vartkes Karaian and his wife Elissa; his nephew Steven Sarafian; his nieces including, the late Suzanne Sarafian, Stacy Sarafian and Salli Orcutt; as well as being Uncle Eddie to many grand and great grand nieces and nephews. Ed graduated Weymouth High School, Class of 1944 and then enlisted in the Army and served in WWII. He attended and graduated with a B.S. from Northeastern University. Eds career at M.I.T. as a Radiation Protection Officer at the Nuclear Reactor spanned 39 years. He loved watching the Red Sox and the Patriots with his true love Anna, as well as making his famous stuffed grape leaves and baked stuffed shrimp. He and Anna were members of the St. James Armenian Church Couples Club for many years. Trips to Foxwoods, planting tomato plants and his love of woodworking and fixing anything that needed to be fixed around the house, took up much of his time. In fact, Ed was often mistaken at Home Depot as an employee and would help anyone who asked. The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to NVNA and the Palliative and Hospice team, who provided support, care and guidance during his final weeks at his home of 61 years. He will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. Due to Covid-19, services will be private on Thursday, June 25th, at McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, with a private burial to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed may be made to the NVNA and Hospice at 140 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.