Edward P. Walker,a lifelong resident of Weymouth,died suddenly on January 18, 2020 at the age of 71. Ed was born on August 24,1948 in South Weymouth to Raymon and Evelyn (Petersen) Walker.He was raised in Weymouth and was a1967 graduate of Weymouth Vocational Technical High School.He also attended the Peterson School of Engineering. Ed was a licensed steam engineer who worked at the power plant at the Braintree Respiratory Hospital for years until the hospital closed.He then worked as a engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts until his retirement nine years ago. Ed was a noted local historian and served the Town of Weymouth as Chairman of The Weymouth Historical Commission for many years.He was also a lifelong member of The Weymouth Historical Commission for many years.He was also a lifelong member of The Weymouth Historical Society who could often be found doing research at the Society's Holbrook House. Apart from the town history, Ed was keenly interested in the American Civil War and was a member of the Rockland G.A.R chapter. Ed also owned a home in Naples, Maine where he spent many happy summers boating on Sebago Lake. Ed is survived by his brother Charles Walker of Plymouth and his two nieces,Lauren McCracken and Vicki Kelly.He was also the great-uncle to Autumn McCracken, Kyle McCracken, Sean Kelly and Madelyn Kelly. Much loved by many cousins and he will be dearly missed. Visiting hours will be from 4 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, MA. A prayer service will be held on Thursday, January 30, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Ed's name to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St.Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020