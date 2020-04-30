|
Edwin Meilun, 95, of So. Weymouth, passed away peacefully on April 24 at Horizon Nursing Home in Hingham. Born in July, 1924, Edwin and his identical twin Elmer, were raised in upstate New York and both graduated from Clarkson University in 1945. During WWII, Edwin briefly worked for General Electric in the production of battlefield communication devices. As the son of Lithuanian immigrants, Edwin was raised with a solid work ethic attitude and encouragement in music development. He played and taught the violin for many years. He and his late wife Martha were married for 65 years, residing primarily in South Weymouth. They became known for doing everything together. Edwin's devotion to and love for his wife became legendary to all who knew them. They loved to travel and made numerous trips to Europe, Hawaii, and the Caribbean islands. Martha was often able to meet up with him on his many foreign and domestic work assignments. They also loved to spend summer days on Cape Cod where they got engaged. Edwin had a knack for figuring out how some items work and then enabling them for himself. This included teaching himself basic programming in order to use his "new" computer in the early 1980's. He also had a love for cars, especially big American models, and he kept his 1974 Grand Prix in mint condition for decades He served as a Chemical Engineer and Dept. Mgr. for Stone & Webster, Boston for 38 years. After retirement, he and Martha took up boating, which became one of Edwin's favorite pasttimes. He enjoyed just checking and cleaning the boat almost as much as taking it out on one of their excursions. One of Edwin's greatest joys was his family; he loved to recount stories of his youth and always yearned for more time spent with his granddaughters. He is survived by his son Clifford and his wife, Deb, his daughter Nancy Miller, and his granddaughters, Kimberly and Rachel Meilun, Brie Tevnan and her husband Chris, and Adrien Benevides and her husband, Evan. Edwin also leaves three great granddaughters under the age of five. Memorial Donations may be made to the . Funeral arrangements for Edwin are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Edwin will be interred in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020