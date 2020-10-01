1/1
Eileen C. Gaudiano
Eileen C. (Morris) Gaudiano of Weymouth, died September 28, 2020. Loving mother of Claire Farrar and her husband Andrew Sr. of Weymouth, Edward Gaudiano and his wife Ellen of Methuen, David Gaudiano and his wife Cindy of Buxton, ME, Jeanne McDermott and her husband Steven of Weymouth, Susan Peerson and her husband Dwight of Amesbury, and Peter Gaudiano and his wife Cathy, Eileen Malone and her husband Jay and Marc Gaudiano, all of Weymouth. Sister of Ralph Morris and his wife Jeanne of Wrentham, Richard Morris and his wife Debbie of Reading, and the late Stephen and Alfred Morris. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, the late Sgt. Andrew K. Farrar Jr., 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Massachusette Fallen Heroes, 12 Channel Street, Suite 703, Boston, MA 02210. For complete obituary and guest book, please visit www.keohane.com. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth. Although we cannot gather together with Eileen's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Weymouth News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
