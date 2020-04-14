|
Eleanor M. Gatti, age 99, of Kingston, and formerly of Weymouth, passed away on April 8, 2020. Eleanor was raised and educated in Malden. She married her husband, Joseph, after they served together in the Navy. They settled in Weymouth where they spent most of their lives together. Eleanor assisted Joe in running his trucking company "South Shore Express" for many years and also waitressed at the Venetian restaurant for a few years. Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Gatti. She is survived by her sister, Pauline Gately; and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Eleanor are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Eleanor will be buried with her husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020