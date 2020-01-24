|
Elizabeth A. Mulloy, Elizabeth A. (McKay) of Weymouth, passed away January 22, 2020. Elizabeth was born and raised in South Boston to the late Louis and Mary McKay and attended Nazareth High School. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed every moment spent with her family. Beloved wife of 64 years to William E. Mulloy of Weymouth. Loving mother of Elizabeth McKenna and her husband Thomas of Weymouth, William Mulloy and his wife Cindy of Luxor, Pa., Judy Morin and her husband Mike of Apex, N.C., Carol Nickerson and her husband Richard of Weymouth, Catherine McElroy and her husband Paul of Weymouth. Proud Nana of 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and still expecting more. Dear sister of the late Louis McKay, Florence McKay, Mary Rigney, Robert McKay and Jeanne Callow and sister-in-law of Robert Callow of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, January 26, from 2 - 6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 27, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020