Elizabeth "Bette" (LaLond) Deans of Weymouth passed way peacefully August 29, 2019, at age 70 while listening to Elvis. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a lifelong South Shore resident, living in Weymouth for 49 years. Passionate about flowers, Bette owned and operated the Braintree Flower Shop for many years, a job she loved. After retiring, she was active in local craft fairs and spent winters in Florida. Her greatest joys were dogs, yakking with friends and spending time with her grandchildren. The beloved wife of the late Charles M. Deans, Bette was the loving mother of Brian J. Kowalski and his wife Kathy of Weymouth, Joann E. Perlo and her husband Ben of Hanover and Kevin F. Kowlaski and his wife Andrea of Braintree; devoted grandmother of Matthew Kowalski, Daniel Kowalski, Jacob Perlo, Addison Kowalski, Jocelyn Perlo, Cameron Kowalski and Greyson Perlo; also survived by Charlie's daughter, Lisa Yee her husband Sheldon and their daughter Jade, all of Quincy; dear sister of Francis "Sonny" LaLond of Quincy, Sally Hoover of Lakeville, Richard LaLond of Weymouth and AnnMarie Linscott of Weymouth; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, September 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019