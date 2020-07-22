1/
Ellen M. Carlson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen M. (McGrath) Carlson of Weymouth, passed away on July 19, 2020. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late Charles P. McGrath, retired BPD, and Frances (Swan) McGrath, Ellen worked for many years as a secretary for Patriot Plumbing in Quincy. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Jeopady and following the New England Patriots. Ellen loved being a mother and grandmother and also most especially enjoyed being a 2nd mother to all of the children in her neighborhood. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Wife of the late Roy E. Carlson. Former wife of Arthur McCarthy of Ft. Myers, FL. Loving mother of Arthur McCarthy Jr. and his wife Michele, Brian McCarthy and his wife Rhonda, Dennis McCarthy and Stephen McCarthy, all of Weymouth. Sister of Thomas McGrath and his wife Kathy and Charles McGrath, all of Quincy, and the late John McGrath. Grandmother of Stephen, Caitlin, Taylor, Kerin, Mary-Ella and Mikey. Stepmother of Valerie Carlson of Quincy, Jennifer Galvin and her husband John of Eliot, ME, and Sharon Carlson of Hanover. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral services and burial will be private due to the Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Father Bill's and Main Spring, 38 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169. For complete obituary, guest book, and directions, please visit www.keohanefuneralhome.com or call 781-335-0045.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
To the family of Ellen....we are so sorry to hear of her passing. She was such a dear sweet person and I know you all will miss her so much. She raised four great sons, one who married our daughter, Rhonda. We are so proud of Brian and the man he is. A lot of the credit goes to his dear mom. May all your wonderful memories be a great comfort to you all during this most difficult time. Love and prayers always, Lennie and Dianne Cooke
LINDA DIANNE COOKE
Family
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda COOKE
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved