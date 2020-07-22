To the family of Ellen....we are so sorry to hear of her passing. She was such a dear sweet person and I know you all will miss her so much. She raised four great sons, one who married our daughter, Rhonda. We are so proud of Brian and the man he is. A lot of the credit goes to his dear mom. May all your wonderful memories be a great comfort to you all during this most difficult time. Love and prayers always, Lennie and Dianne Cooke

LINDA DIANNE COOKE

Family