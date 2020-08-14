1/
Ellen M. Carlson
Ellen M. Carlson WEYMOUTH Ellen M. (McGrath) Carlson of Weymouth, passed away on July 19, 2020. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late Charles P. McGrath, retired BPD, and Frances (Swan) McGrath, Ellen worked for many years as a secretary for Patriot Plumbing in Quincy. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching Jeopady and following the New England Patriots. Ellen loved being a mother and grandmother and also most especially enjoyed being a 2nd mother to all of the children in her neighborhood. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Wife of the late Roy E. Carlson. Former wife of Arthur McCarthy of Ft. Myers, FL. Loving mother of Arthur McCarthy Jr. and his wife Michele, Brian McCarthy and his wife Rhonda, Dennis McCarthy and Stephen McCarthy, all of Weymouth. Sister of Thomas McGrath and his wife Kathy and Charles McGrath, all of Quincy, and the late John McGrath. Grandmother of Stephen, Caitlin, Taylor, Kerin, Mary-Ella and Mikey. Stepmother of Valerie Carlson of Quincy, Jennifer Galvin and her husband John of Eliot, ME, and Sharon Carlson of Hanover. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral services and burial will be private due to the Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Father Bill's and Main Spring, 38 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169. For complete obituary, guest book, and directions, please visit www.keohanefuneralhome.com or call 781-335-0045. |

Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2020.
