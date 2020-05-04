|
Ellwood J. Nordstrom, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy and Walpole, died May 1, 2020. Ellwood worked for Norfolk County Sheriff's Office for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, model trains and spending time with family. He especially loved watching his grandsons play sports. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of the late Janice (Bevilaqua) Nordstrom. Devoted father of Ellwood J. Nordstrom, Jr. and his wife Lori of Weymouth. Step-father of Tracy Landers of Quincy, Laurie Lambert of Quincy, Patrick Donovan of Quincy and the late Mark Donovan. Loving brother of Earling Nordstrom of Fla. and Christine Vlught of Calif. Cherished PA to 10 grandchildren. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Ellwood's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 4 to May 11, 2020