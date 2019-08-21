|
Emily M. (Fisher) Diamond, of Weymouth, passed away August 18, 2019. Emily was born in Boston to the late Cecil and Katherine Fisher (Collins) She grew up in South Boston and attended South Boston High School, graduating in 1947. She worked in the Operations Department at State Street Bank for almost 30 years. Upon retiring, Emily still kept herself busy working part time at Walmart in Weymouth. She enjoyed visits to Foxwoods, bowling, reading, knitting, watching her Patriots and spending time with her family. Beloved wife to the late Donald J Diamond. Loving mother of Lee Thornton and her husband Leif of Weymouth, Donald "Bud" Diamond Jr. and his late wife Mary of Weymouth, Paul Diamond of Halifax, Lisa Best and her husband Michael of Weymouth and the late Katherine Simpson and Nancy Blinn. Proud Nana to 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Sister in law of Jenny Fisher of Milton. Aunt of several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings Phyllis, Joseph and Katherine. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, August 22, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. East Weymouth, Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m.. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. Please consider a donation in memory of Emily to: The Jimmy Fund Clinic, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.jimmyfund.org/gift. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019