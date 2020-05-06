|
|
Esther Katherine (Bell) Roche, 70, of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester and Braintree, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in Braintree, Esther was a 1967 graduate of Braintree High School. Esther and her husband Dan raised their children in Dorchester, where they lived for over 20 years. She was an active member of the local community, most notably volunteering countless hours for St. Anns Colorguard, an organization that brought her great joy. She was thrilled to watch her granddaughter Caitlyn carry on the tradition with St. Anns in recent years. In addition to her volunteer work, she was also employed by the Boston Home as an office manager, and she continued to champion their mission long after she retired. Esther was the beloved wife of Daniel Roche, Sr. for nearly forty years; the devoted mother of Amanda (Roche) Fuller and her husband Chris of Weymouth, Daniel Roche, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Dorchester, and Michael Roche; and the cherished Nana of Caitlyn and Brendan Fuller. She was the daughter of late Norman and Esther (Clancy) Bell of Braintree, and sister to the late John (Jack) Bell of Braintree and the late Norman Bell of Bridgewater. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Esther's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her honor to: The Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02124 or thebostonhome.org.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 6 to May 13, 2020