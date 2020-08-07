Euphemia E. (Fagan) Nichols also known as 'Ellen' & 'Sis' of Weymouth, died July 27, 2020 at the age of 97. Ellen was a proud United States Navy Veteran. She was the first woman from Coventry, RI to enlist during WWII. Ellen completed a two year business program receiving a degree in Business and worked as a talented bookkeeper for many years. She was a current member of a bowling league at Olindy's known as the 'Lady Bugs'. Ellen enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, traveling, cooking and shopping for a great bargain. She will be remembered for her strong and independent personality. Ellen will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Nichols. Loving mother of Ellen Kirkpatrick and her husband Bob of Louisiana, Raymond Nichols Jr. and his wife Nancy of Franklin, Donna Dolen of Weymouth and Linda Barron and her husband Richard of Bridgewater. Devoted Nana of Raymond, Jennifer, Robert, Jackson, Madison and Patrick and great Nana of Chloee, Micah, Dana, Noah and Ellie. Caring sister of the late Maurice Fagan Jr., Thomas Fagan and Evelyn Spagnola. Cherished sister in law of Rita Fagan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting hours on Thursday 9AM-10:30AM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Euphemia's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.