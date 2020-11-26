Evelyn D. Douglas, age 99, of Weymouth, and formerly of Norwell, passed away after a fulfilling life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Evelyn was raised and educated in Hyde Park. She married her husband of over 70 years, Frank, in 1947 and they settled in Braintree where they raised a family. Evelyn and Frank moved to Norwell in 1977 where they lived for many years. She loved travelling with her husband, painting, reading, and cooking. She also volunteered at South Shore Science Center. Evelyn was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Douglas. She is survived by her loving children Elaine Grandoit of Arlington, Winnie Douglas of Andover, and Frank Douglas and his wife Jeanne of Plymouth. Evelyn is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements for Evelyn are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private for the family. A memorial Mass celebrating Evelyn's life will take place at a later date. Evelyn will be interred with her husband at Church Hill Cemetery in Norwell. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family.