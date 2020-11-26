1/1
Evelyn D. Douglas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn D. Douglas, age 99, of Weymouth, and formerly of Norwell, passed away after a fulfilling life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Evelyn was raised and educated in Hyde Park. She married her husband of over 70 years, Frank, in 1947 and they settled in Braintree where they raised a family. Evelyn and Frank moved to Norwell in 1977 where they lived for many years. She loved travelling with her husband, painting, reading, and cooking. She also volunteered at South Shore Science Center. Evelyn was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Douglas. She is survived by her loving children Elaine Grandoit of Arlington, Winnie Douglas of Andover, and Frank Douglas and his wife Jeanne of Plymouth. Evelyn is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements for Evelyn are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth and will be private for the family. A memorial Mass celebrating Evelyn's life will take place at a later date. Evelyn will be interred with her husband at Church Hill Cemetery in Norwell. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved