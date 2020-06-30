Evelyn G. (Burke) Hines of South Weymouth, passed away June 29, 2020, at the age of 85. Evelyn was known for her contagious laugh, endearing sense of humor, and overall love of life. She was a natural caregiver, full of curiosity and her kindness knew no bounds. Evelyn was born in Boston to the late Mabel Brennan and Charles Burke. She was part of the 1952 graduating class of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Brighton before marrying her husband Edward in 1954. Evelyn's favorite place was Meredith, NH, where she spent summers growing up, and created a lifetime of memories with her family through the generations. Evelyn was a member of the Meredith Garden Club. Beloved wife of the late Edward G. Hines of South Weymouth. Loving mother of Michael Hines and wife Cheryl of Wellesley, Cheryl Dewey and Dana of Stoughton, Mary Hines of Braintree, Jean Queenan and Jim of Litchfield, NH, Chris Hines and Sharon of Sandwich, Theresa Orsinger and Dennis of Easton, Patti Paola and Joe of N. Attleboro, and Jim Hines and Kara of Bridgewater. Dear sister of Charles Burke and his late wife Annette of Reading. Also loved by 22 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral and burial services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Evies family at this time, friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by visiting www.keohane.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Evie to Rosies Place, www.rosiesplace.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Weymouth News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.