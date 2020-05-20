Home

Farris A. Hanna Obituary
Farris A. Hanna, age 67, of Quincy, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, in the comfort of his family. Born in Quincy, to the late Faheme J. and Helen (Kardoose) Hanna, he was raised and educated there. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1971, and from the University of Massachusetts Boston. Farris had lived in Quincy for most of his life. Farris was a social and charismatic person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Devoted father of Eric L. Hanna of Arlington, Va. and Mitchell J. Hanna of Weymouth. Loving brother of Janice A. Kilgarriff and her husband Thomas of Marshfield and Jennie M. Hanna of Quincy. Dear uncle of Corey Kilgarriff of Worcester and Althea Heisler of Westport, Conn. Former husband of Joanne Bailey- Hanna of Weymouth. In light of current events, a funeral mass will be held at Saint Josephs Church in Quincy at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Farris may be made to Saint Josephs Church, 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers. com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Weymouth News from May 20 to May 27, 2020
