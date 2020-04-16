|
Francis J. "Fran" Moriarty, 80, of Middleboro, formerly of Quincy, died April 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Francis and Annabelle (O'Brien) Moriarty, and worked for many years as an electrician with the Massachusetts Port Authority. Fran was a die-hard New England sports fan, and played many sports himself, including; hockey, pickleball and golf. He was an avid reader golf enthusiast as well, but his favorite times were those spent in the company of the loving family. He especially relished the times spent with his grandchildren. He was the devoted husband of more than 55 years to Regina (Macdonald) Moriarty. Loving father to Kenneth and his wife Michelle of Pembroke, Kevin of Wrentham, Dennis of Kingston, Robert of Norwell and Patrick Moriarty and his wife Colleen of Holbrook. Cherished grandfather of Kevin, Kathryn, Caroline and Emily Moriarty. He was the brother of the late Carol Ann Lydon, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Funeral arrangements, out of necessity, are strictly private at this time, but a memorial Mass will be announced at a later time. Assisting the family is Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts. HamelLydon.com
Published in The Weymouth News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020