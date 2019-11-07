Home

McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth, MA
Francis X. Fay Obituary
Francis X. Fay of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years to Joan (Collins) Fay of Weymouth, he was the devoted father of Michael J. Fay and his wife Melissa of Holbrook, Kathleen R. Fay, Esq. of Weymouth, William Martindale and his wife Kelli of Attleboro, Todd Martindale of Weymouth and the late James T. Fay, Patricia Brawley and Francis X. Fay Jr.; proud Papa to Alex, Sydney, Samantha, Will, Chloe, Stephanie, Abby, Maggie and Cosette; loving brother of Ruth Tobin, Marion Gallagher, Mary Prew, Joseph Fay (BFD), James Fay and the late William, Charlie and Tommy Fay (BFD), Patricia O'Brien and Kay McKay. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Dorchester, he was one of eleven children. Frank was appointed to the Boston Fire Department in 1972. He was a proud Boston firefighter who was skilled in auto extrication. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the N.E. Patriots and enjoyed watching the games with his family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to the Boston Fire Department Childrens Fund, 55 Hallet Street, Dorchester, MA 02124. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Weymouth News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019
