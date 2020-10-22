Francis Xavier "Frank" Feeney of Weymouth , died October 20, 2020. Frank was a United States Coast Guard Veteran who served his country during the Korean War. He worked as a Boston Fire Fighter for over 34 years before he retired. After his retirement he became a member of the "liars club" where he gathered with other Boston Firefighter retirees to reminisce. Frank and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean. His main passion in life was his family. Frank will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Beloved husband of over 59 years to the late Patricia Feeney. Loving father of Francis Feeney Jr. and his wife Andrea of Arizona, John Feeney and his companion Jennifer Mello of Pembroke, Paul Feeney of Weymouth and Stephen Feeney and his wife Lori of Hanover. Cherished Papa of Francis, Kaitlin, Patrick, Jake, Sean, Paul, Bill and Juanita. Devoted great Papa of Avery, Adam and Sophia. Caring brother of Paula Peterman of NY and the late Joseph, Ann, Patsy, Claire and Jean. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial service in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although some may not be comfortable gathering together with Francis's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.