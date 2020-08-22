1/
Francis X. Fitzpatrick
Francis X. Fitzpatrick, of Weymouth, died August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann (Menconi) Fitzpatrick. Loving father of Claire Pratt and her husband Thomas of Sandwich, Maryanne Gillis and her husband Paul of Marion and Lynda Clapp and her husband Erik of Cumberland, ME. Grandfather of Thomas, Michael and Sean Pratt, Ryan, Evan and Kyle Gillis and Henry and Grace Clapp. Brother of Harrison Fitzpatrick, Rev. Thomas Fitzpatrick, S.J., Joseph Fitzpatrick, Kathleen Smith and Maryanne Mazzeo. Born in Boston, Fran was a graduate of Cathedral High School and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. He was an owner of Fitzpatrick Brothers Auto Body in Dorchester, the oldest family-owned and operated auto body repair shop in the United States. Francis X, FX, Franny, Frank, Fran, Fitta, Mr. Fitz; he went by many names, but the most beloved name was Pup. He was larger than life, and the life of every party. He made everyone feel like family. His quick wit and boisterous laugh made everyone laugh with him. Their summer beach house was his favorite place to spend time with family and watch the boats go by. He will be dearly missed by many. Funeral and interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester, will be private. A memorial service to celebrate Fran's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Epiphany School in Dorchester. Fitzpatrick Brothers Auto Body Corporation has had a long-standing relationship with the school. Epiphany School, 154 Centre Street, Dorchester, MA 02124, www.epiphanyschool.com. To send the family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

Published in The Weymouth News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.May the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences to the families during this very difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/LM
August 20, 2020
August 18, 2020
August 17, 2020
Mr. Fitzpatrick,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USCG. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Semper Paratus!
Mike Casey(former MA resident)
August 17, 2020
Like Elda and Leo's funerals, the Fitzpatricks would have turned in church to see the pew packed with the Smith family. A "command performance" as Angie would say. What is written in written. Your loss is great and your heart is heavy. But let it also be written that the entire Smith family mourns with you.
patrickkathyericandrea smith
August 17, 2020
I would like to send my condolenceto theFitzpatrick family Frank was a wonderful man and such a great boss he will be sadly mibased God bless RIP.
Oscar Gonzalez
Coworker
August 16, 2020
you will be missed but never for gotten I never worked for a better man in my life we shared so many stories on our way to pick up cars for the shop some happy some sad we would talk about the pats the bruins and the Red Sox what amazed me so much How frank can get you anywhere he was like a human navigator I miss you and thank you for everything you done for me RIP we love you.
Andrew Logan
Coworker
August 15, 2020
Ann and Family. We are so sorry to learn of Franny's death. He was a great guy and I have wonderful memories of him and the great times we had over the years. Franny was always the driver whenever we went to the Kentucky Derby or the breeder's Cup. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always fun to be with. I miss the days when Phillip, Joe, Joe, Franny and I would make those trips. My only regret is that I have not seen much of Franny in the past few years. Rest in Peace Old Friend.

Bob and Pat Brady
Bob Brady
August 15, 2020
I met Fran through my association with Mass. Auto Body Association....he was an effective leader, great guy, will be sorely missed..my condolences to his family..
Jim Nigrelli
August 15, 2020
Jim Nigrelli
August 14, 2020
RIP my friend, you made things easier.

Bill & Carol O'Keefe
