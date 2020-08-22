Ann and Family. We are so sorry to learn of Franny's death. He was a great guy and I have wonderful memories of him and the great times we had over the years. Franny was always the driver whenever we went to the Kentucky Derby or the breeder's Cup. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always fun to be with. I miss the days when Phillip, Joe, Joe, Franny and I would make those trips. My only regret is that I have not seen much of Franny in the past few years. Rest in Peace Old Friend.



Bob and Pat Brady

